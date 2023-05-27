CarWale
    Maruti Jimny spotted with Force Gurkha

    - Jimny prices to be announced on 7 June

    - Maruti Jimny has amassed over 30,000 bookings

    Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Jimny on 7 June, 2023. The five-door SUV will lock horns with the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and other mid-size SUVs in the Rs. 11 to Rs. 15 lakh price bracket. Recently, the Jimny was spotted along the Force Gurkha. 

    Jimny or Gurkha: Which one is bigger?

    As it is evident from the pictures, the Force Gurkha is undoubtedly the bigger car. Where the Jimny measures 3,985mm in length, the Gurkha is 131mm longer and stretches the tape to 4,116mm. Furthermore, the Gurkha is also taller at 2,075mm where the Jimny is short at 1,720mm. As for the wheelbase, the Jimny is a winner with 2,590mm as against Gurkha’s 2,400mm. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View

    Jimny and Gurkha: Engine specifications compared

    Both these SUVs are also different by what powers them under the hood. The Jimny uses Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine which develops 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Gurkha is a diesel-only SUV and sources its 2.6-litre diesel engine from Mercedes-Benz. It puts out 90bhp and 250Nm of torque and can be had only with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Jimny or Gurkha: Prices compared 

    The Gurkha is available in a single top-spec variant and is priced at Rs. 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices of Jimny will be announced on 7 June, 2023. It will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants and we expect it to have a starting price of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). 

