Maruti Invicto Prices Increased With Immediate Effect

Revision for select variants

Hike of Rs. 25,000

The Invicto is the latest addition to Maruti’s list of models that have witnessed a price hike. The MPV, which shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova Hycross, has become dearer by Rs. 25,000. Let us now look at the finer details of this price revision.

The price increase of Rs. 25,000 is applicable to the Zeta+ hybrid eight-seat variant of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Notably, this is the only variant to have undergone a price change. The prices of the Zeta+ hybrid seven-seat variant and the Alpha+ hybrid seven-seat variant remain unchanged.

Sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships, the Maruti Invicto follows the likes of the Jimny, Dzire, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno, Fronx, and even the e Vitara, prices of which were revised in the last few weeks. The move to hike the prices was officially announced by Maruti back in May. On the other hand, the carmaker is gearing up to introduce the 2026 Brezza by the end of the month, details of which you can read on our website.