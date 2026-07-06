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    Maruti Invicto Prices Increased With Immediate Effect

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Maruti Invicto Prices Increased With Immediate Effect
    • Revision for select variants
    • Hike of Rs. 25,000

    The Invicto is the latest addition to Maruti’s list of models that have witnessed a price hike. The MPV, which shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova Hycross, has become dearer by Rs. 25,000. Let us now look at the finer details of this price revision.

    Exterior Front View

    The price increase of Rs. 25,000 is applicable to the Zeta+ hybrid eight-seat variant of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Notably, this is the only variant to have undergone a price change. The prices of the Zeta+ hybrid seven-seat variant and the Alpha+ hybrid seven-seat variant remain unchanged.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships, the Maruti Invicto follows the likes of the Jimny, Dzire, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno, Fronx, and even the e Vitara, prices of which were revised in the last few weeks. The move to hike the prices was officially announced by Maruti back in May. On the other hand, the carmaker is gearing up to introduce the 2026 Brezza by the end of the month, details of which you can read on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 29.47 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 31.13 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 29.16 Lakh
    PuneRs. 29.94 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 31.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.67 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 31.64 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 29.12 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 28.69 Lakh

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