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    Maruti Invicto Becomes Dearer: Prices Revised For All Variants

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Maruti Invicto Becomes Dearer: Prices Revised For All Variants
    • Price reduction for base variant
    • Increase for select variants too

    Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of multiple models in the range with effect from August 2026. We have already detailed the changes to select cars like the Jimny, e Vitara, Baleno, and the Brezza, and you can read about them on our website.

    Right Side View

    Coming to the Invicto, Maruti’s derivative of the Innova Hycross has witnessed a price revision, where the prices have increased or decreased based on the variant choice. The base Zeta+ hybrid variant in the seven-seat configuration has witnessed a price reduction of Rs. 3,000, taking the entry-level price tag to Rs. 24.94 lakh.

    The other two versions in the Invicto range, namely Zeta+ hybrid 8S and Alpha+ hybrid 7S, have become dearer by Rs. 10,000 each. Thus, the MPV is now priced between Rs. 24.94 lakh and Rs. 28.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Unlike the Hycross, which is also available with a petrol-only powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is offered only in the hybrid avatar. The model was witness to another price hike as recent as last month, wherein the price of only one variant was increased by Rs. 25,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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