Maruti Ignis available with a discount of up to Rs. 44,000

- The hatchback is offered in four variants

- The engine is now BS6 2 and RDE norms-compliant

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is currently available with a discount of up to Rs. 44,000. The benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. These offers are limited and applicable till 30 April, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offered in four variants and the price ranges from Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 8.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. As for the discounts, the model is currently on sale with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs. 4,000.

Under the bonnet, the Ignis is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit while producing 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, and other factors. We recommend visiting the nearest Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealership for more information.