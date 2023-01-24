CarWale

    Maruti Grand Vitara recalled again; more than 11,000 units affected

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    564 Views
    Maruti Grand Vitara recalled again; more than 11,000 units affected

    - Grand Vitara recalled the third time in two months

    - New recall also affects the Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Maruti Suzuki has issued yet another recall for the Grand Vitara SUV, making it the third such recall in the last two months. The latest recall is said to have affected 11,177 units of the model manufactured between 8 August and 15 November, 2022.

    According to Maruti, It is suspected that there is a defect in the rear seat-belt mounting brackets, which, in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. Owners of the recalled cars will be receiving communication from the authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, which will be undertaken free of cost.

    Earlier this month, the Maruti Grand Vitara was among the six models that were recalled due to a possible defect in the airbag controller unit, affecting a total of over 17,000 units. Back in December, a recall was issued for the mid-size SUV due to a defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front-row seat belts.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled again; 4,026 units affected
     Next 
    Kia EV9 Concept- Top 5 highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6159 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17182 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 14.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Altroz EV

    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.76 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6159 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17182 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Grand Vitara recalled again; more than 11,000 units affected