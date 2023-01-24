Maruti Grand Vitara recalled again; more than 11,000 units affected

- Grand Vitara recalled the third time in two months

- New recall also affects the Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki has issued yet another recall for the Grand Vitara SUV, making it the third such recall in the last two months. The latest recall is said to have affected 11,177 units of the model manufactured between 8 August and 15 November, 2022.

According to Maruti, It is suspected that there is a defect in the rear seat-belt mounting brackets, which, in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. Owners of the recalled cars will be receiving communication from the authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, which will be undertaken free of cost.

Earlier this month, the Maruti Grand Vitara was among the six models that were recalled due to a possible defect in the airbag controller unit, affecting a total of over 17,000 units. Back in December, a recall was issued for the mid-size SUV due to a defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front-row seat belts.