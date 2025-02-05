CarWale
    Maruti Fronx prices in India increased

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Fronx prices in India increased
    • Applicable to all variants
    • Prices now start at Rs. 7.52 lakh

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike across the model range with effect from February 2025. We have now got our hands on the updated prices. In this article, let us take a closer look at the revision to the Fronx.

    The Maruti Fronx has become dearer by up to Rs. 5,500, applicable to select variants such as the Delta 1.2 AGS, Delta Plus 1.2 AGS, and the Delta Plus (O) 1.2 AGS. All other variants have witnessed an upward revision of Rs. 500 each. With this update, the model is now priced from Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    For the uninitiated, the Fronx is available in six variants across 10 colour options. The model is offered with 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines paired with five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and five-speed AMT units. Also up for offer is a CNG version.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
