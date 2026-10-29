Maruti Fronx Facelift Spied: Multiple Updates Confirmed

Launch likely in the coming months

Will borrow updates from the new Baleno

Maruti Suzuki continues testing the Fronx facelift ahead of its anticipated debut in the coming months. The Indian automaker could also showcase this updated model at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Seen here in the spy shots is a fully camouflaged unit of the refreshed Maruti Fronx. While the camouflage hides the majority of the details, a few elements are still visible. These include a new grille with what seems to be an ADAS sensor sitting right in the middle, along with rear disc brakes. The latter is an upgrade from the drum brake setup in the current iteration of the car.

Elsewhere, we expect the Maruti Fronx facelift to feature a new front bumper. The split headlamp design, with LED DRLs and a three-pod setup in the main headlight cluster, has been carried over unchanged. Similar to the Baleno that it is based on, it is likely that Maruti will not make any changes to the rear profile or the wheel design of the facelifted Fronx.

Inside, the 2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx could borrow the same feature upgrades that the Baleno received. These include ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, and more. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, Dualjet NA petrol motor is expected to make way for the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12E NA petrol motor. The 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine could soldier on as is. Transmission options will include five-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and AMT units. Also up for offer will be a CNG version, which could get an AMT option for the first time.

Notably, the new Maruti Fronx will also preview the updates to the Taisor, its badge-engineered Toyota sibling. The Japanese brand recently launched the updated Glanza, which is based on the facelifted Baleno. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is also working on its second electric vehicle, codenamed YMC, which has recently been spotted testing on Indian roads.

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