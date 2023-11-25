CarWale
    Maruti eVX spied again; this time at an EV charging station

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti eVX spied again; this time at an EV charging station
    • Expected to debut in late 2024
    • To get a range of up to 550km on a single charge

    Showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is the brand’s first-born electric vehicle. It was spied testing for the first time in India a couple of days ago. Now, the electric SUV has been spotted at an EV charging station in the country.

    In terms of dimensions, the Maruti eVX measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, 1,600mm in height, and the wheelbase stands at 2,700mm. Propelling it will be a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that has a driving range of up to 550km on a single full charge.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the manufacturer has confirmed that its first BEV, the eVX, will be manufactured in India and exported to other countries. Moreover, the cost will be kept in check and it will be sold via the brand’s premium Nexa chain of showrooms.

    Upon its arrival, the Maruti eVX will compete against the likes of the recently launched Tata Nexon facelift, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the Citroen eC3.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Image
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
