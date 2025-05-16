CarWale
    Maruti e Vitara Variants Explained Ahead of Launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki is set to announce the prices of the new e Vitara electric SUV in the country later this year. Ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features of the model.

    The e Vitara will be available with 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh battery packs. Both units, paired with a single electric motor, will return a maximum range of 500km on a single charge. Maruti claims that the battery can be juiced up from dead to 80 per cent in 50 minutes via a DC fast charger.

    The new Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be offered in 10 colours, namely Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, and dual-tone shades that include Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Arctic White, all with a Bluish Black roof. Further, there will be three variants to choose from – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the upcoming EV.

    e Vitara Delta

    Three-point LED DRLs and tail lights

    Automatic headlamp function

    Fog lights

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Integrated spoiler

    ORVMs with turn indicators

    Rain-sensing wipers

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Soft-touch interior inserts

    Air purifier

    Front arm rest with storage

    Front and rear USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports

    Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering

    Steering-mounted controls

    Engine start-stop button

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    40:20:40 split rear seats

    Sliding and reclining rear seats

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Rear arm rest with cup holders

    Infinity-sourced music system

    Seven airbags

    Front and rear parking sensors

    TPMS

    ABS, EBD, ESP, EPB, and BA

    Height-adjustable front seat belts

    Suzuki Connect

    Drive modes

    e Vitara Zeta

    Wireless mobile charger

    Reverse parking camera

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    e Vitara Alpha

    LED projector headlamps

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    10-way power adjustable driver seat

    Fabric and leatherette seat upholstery

    Electric sunroof with fixed glass

    Ventilated front seats

    Subwoofer

    360-degree camera

    ADAS suite

    Dual-tone paint (optional)

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
