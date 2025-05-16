Maruti e Vitara Variants Explained Ahead of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is set to announce the prices of the new e Vitara electric SUV in the country later this year. Ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features of the model.
The e Vitara will be available with 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh battery packs. Both units, paired with a single electric motor, will return a maximum range of 500km on a single charge. Maruti claims that the battery can be juiced up from dead to 80 per cent in 50 minutes via a DC fast charger.
The new Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be offered in 10 colours, namely Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, and dual-tone shades that include Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Arctic White, all with a Bluish Black roof. Further, there will be three variants to choose from – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the upcoming EV.
e Vitara Delta
Three-point LED DRLs and tail lights
Automatic headlamp function
Fog lights
18-inch alloy wheels
Integrated spoiler
ORVMs with turn indicators
Rain-sensing wipers
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Fabric seat upholstery
Soft-touch interior inserts
Air purifier
Front arm rest with storage
Front and rear USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports
Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering
Steering-mounted controls
Engine start-stop button
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
40:20:40 split rear seats
Sliding and reclining rear seats
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Rear arm rest with cup holders
Infinity-sourced music system
Seven airbags
Front and rear parking sensors
TPMS
ABS, EBD, ESP, EPB, and BA
Height-adjustable front seat belts
Suzuki Connect
Drive modes
e Vitara Zeta
Wireless mobile charger
Reverse parking camera
Auto-dimming IRVM
e Vitara Alpha
LED projector headlamps
Follow-me-home headlamps
10-way power adjustable driver seat
Fabric and leatherette seat upholstery
Electric sunroof with fixed glass
Ventilated front seats
Subwoofer
360-degree camera
ADAS suite
Dual-tone paint (optional)