Maruti e Vitara Variants Explained Ahead of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is set to announce the prices of the new e Vitara electric SUV in the country later this year. Ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features of the model.

The e Vitara will be available with 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh battery packs. Both units, paired with a single electric motor, will return a maximum range of 500km on a single charge. Maruti claims that the battery can be juiced up from dead to 80 per cent in 50 minutes via a DC fast charger.

The new Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be offered in 10 colours, namely Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, and dual-tone shades that include Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Arctic White, all with a Bluish Black roof. Further, there will be three variants to choose from – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the upcoming EV.

e Vitara Delta

Three-point LED DRLs and tail lights

Automatic headlamp function

Fog lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Integrated spoiler

ORVMs with turn indicators

Rain-sensing wipers

10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Fabric seat upholstery

Soft-touch interior inserts

Air purifier

Front arm rest with storage

Front and rear USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports

Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering

Steering-mounted controls

Engine start-stop button

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

40:20:40 split rear seats

Sliding and reclining rear seats

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear arm rest with cup holders

Infinity-sourced music system

Seven airbags

Front and rear parking sensors

TPMS

ABS, EBD, ESP, EPB, and BA

Height-adjustable front seat belts

Suzuki Connect

Drive modes

e Vitara Zeta

Wireless mobile charger

Reverse parking camera

Auto-dimming IRVM

e Vitara Alpha

LED projector headlamps

Follow-me-home headlamps

10-way power adjustable driver seat

Fabric and leatherette seat upholstery

Electric sunroof with fixed glass

Ventilated front seats

Subwoofer

360-degree camera

ADAS suite

Dual-tone paint (optional)