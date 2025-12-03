CarWale
    AD

    Maruti e Vitara: Real-life Photo Gallery

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    31,045 Views
    Maruti e Vitara: Real-life Photo Gallery
    • Gets two battery packs and three variants
    • Prices to be announced later

    In an event of scale in Gurgaon’s chilly weather, Maruti showcased the e Vitara in all its glory. While the carmaker held back on the price announcement, we now have a complete real-life glimpse of its first EV, which is officially set to start selling in India in the first month of 2026. Brace yourself for a relatively large photo ensemble, as we take you through everything that the eSUV has to offer.

    Based on the HEARTECT.E BEV platform, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara does not look overly futuristic, but not overly conventional at the same time. Up front, there’s Y-shaped DRLs that house projector LED lights, Suzuki logo, closed-off grille, and fog lights.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front View

    Move closer, and you can see active air flaps – and this is a nice touch, given that the eSUV has an LFP battery. We’ve seen this implementation only with NMC battery packs so far. This is a right move, as thermally protecting a battery increases its longevity and service life.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front View

    Moving a bit to the side, we can see thick black claddings – both at the wheel and sides. The e Vitara also gets body-coloured ORVMs and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

    The charging flap is located on the left front quarter.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Front Three Quarter

    Opening it, we can see a CCS2 port, out of which, only the fast-charging sub-port gets a rubber seal. The main port could have also used one – it just aids protection against water ingress. Also, there’s no locking mechanism for the charging flap. It can be opened, even when the car is fully locked.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Side Cladding

    The e Vitara also gets a 360-degree camera setup.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 360-Degree Camera Control

    To the rear, the headlight setup looks connected – but it’s a split setup.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    There’s also a rear wiper, high-mounted stop lamp, and the e Vitara badge.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Rear View

    The tyres are 18-inch units – 225/55 section MRF Wanderer Ecotred.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Wheel

    There's also a shark-fin antenna.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Antenna

    The e Vitara does not get a frunk. Here's a look at the engine/motor bay.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Engine Shot

    Step inside the cabin, and the e Vitara gets a new interior. It’s dual-tone, there’s textured materials, and the seats also get the same treatment.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Instrument Cluster

    The seats comprise of fabric and leatherette materials.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Seat Adjustment Manual for Driver

    It’s the same story in the second row.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Second Row Seats

    However, the floor is high, thanks to the battery pack – and under-thigh support isn’t particularly great.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Second Row Seats

    There’s a set of rear AC vents.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Second Row Charging Point

    These vents also house USB-A and USB-C ports – thoughtful integration!

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The port flaps cannot be locked into place.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The cabin also gets a sunroof unit – it’s not panoramic – but it isn’t skimped out on.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Sunroof/Moonroof

    Interior door pads are also neatly integrated.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front Door Handle

    The gear selector section gets a piano black finish, drive mode dial, EPB, and a dedicated ‘Snow’ terrain mode.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Gear Selector Dial

    The switchgear is neat, and there’s inclusion for AC controls, too. A dedicated hazard light switch is found above these buttons. Notice that the e Vitara gets vertical AC vents.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard Switches

    There’s a two-spoke steering and a dead pedal.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    We can also see twin cup holders and a wireless charging pad.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Track Pad

    The dual-cluster setup houses a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.1-inch IC.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Instrument Cluster

    The boot comes with a light, and it looks adequate in terms of space. This also previews the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Bootspace

    Open the boot flap, and you see a spare wheel (we assume it’s a one-down 17-inch unit) and a 3.3kW AC charger.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Bootspace

    The boot also showcases an Infinity speaker setup.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Bootspace

    The footmat also gets an e Vitara motif.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Foot Board

    The e Vitara gets two battery pack options – 48.8kWh and 61kWh (LFP) – and three variants. Maruti has taken its time to enter the EV space – but with ample preparedness. If all goes right, the e Vitara will make strides in the market, convincing more buyers to make the switch to silent, pocket-friendly, and emission-free mobility.

    Photos by Dwij Bhandut

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Variant Launched in India at Rs. 89.99 Lakh
     Next 
    Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Real-world Mileage Tested

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th Nov
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Launching Soon
    Dec 2025
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Facelift
    MG Hector Facelift

    Rs. 14.20 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti e Vitara: Real-life Photo Gallery