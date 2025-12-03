Maruti e Vitara: Real-life Photo Gallery

Gets two battery packs and three variants

Prices to be announced later

In an event of scale in Gurgaon’s chilly weather, Maruti showcased the e Vitara in all its glory. While the carmaker held back on the price announcement, we now have a complete real-life glimpse of its first EV, which is officially set to start selling in India in the first month of 2026. Brace yourself for a relatively large photo ensemble, as we take you through everything that the eSUV has to offer.

Based on the HEARTECT.E BEV platform, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara does not look overly futuristic, but not overly conventional at the same time. Up front, there’s Y-shaped DRLs that house projector LED lights, Suzuki logo, closed-off grille, and fog lights.

Move closer, and you can see active air flaps – and this is a nice touch, given that the eSUV has an LFP battery. We’ve seen this implementation only with NMC battery packs so far. This is a right move, as thermally protecting a battery increases its longevity and service life.

Moving a bit to the side, we can see thick black claddings – both at the wheel and sides. The e Vitara also gets body-coloured ORVMs and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

The charging flap is located on the left front quarter.

Opening it, we can see a CCS2 port, out of which, only the fast-charging sub-port gets a rubber seal. The main port could have also used one – it just aids protection against water ingress. Also, there’s no locking mechanism for the charging flap. It can be opened, even when the car is fully locked.

The e Vitara also gets a 360-degree camera setup.

To the rear, the headlight setup looks connected – but it’s a split setup.

There’s also a rear wiper, high-mounted stop lamp, and the e Vitara badge.

The tyres are 18-inch units – 225/55 section MRF Wanderer Ecotred.

There's also a shark-fin antenna.

The e Vitara does not get a frunk. Here's a look at the engine/motor bay.

Step inside the cabin, and the e Vitara gets a new interior. It’s dual-tone, there’s textured materials, and the seats also get the same treatment.

The seats comprise of fabric and leatherette materials.

It’s the same story in the second row.

However, the floor is high, thanks to the battery pack – and under-thigh support isn’t particularly great.

There’s a set of rear AC vents.

These vents also house USB-A and USB-C ports – thoughtful integration!

The port flaps cannot be locked into place.

The cabin also gets a sunroof unit – it’s not panoramic – but it isn’t skimped out on.

Interior door pads are also neatly integrated.

The gear selector section gets a piano black finish, drive mode dial, EPB, and a dedicated ‘Snow’ terrain mode.

The switchgear is neat, and there’s inclusion for AC controls, too. A dedicated hazard light switch is found above these buttons. Notice that the e Vitara gets vertical AC vents.

There’s a two-spoke steering and a dead pedal.

We can also see twin cup holders and a wireless charging pad.

The dual-cluster setup houses a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.1-inch IC.

The boot comes with a light, and it looks adequate in terms of space. This also previews the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

Open the boot flap, and you see a spare wheel (we assume it’s a one-down 17-inch unit) and a 3.3kW AC charger.

The boot also showcases an Infinity speaker setup.

The footmat also gets an e Vitara motif.

The e Vitara gets two battery pack options – 48.8kWh and 61kWh (LFP) – and three variants. Maruti has taken its time to enter the EV space – but with ample preparedness. If all goes right, the e Vitara will make strides in the market, convincing more buyers to make the switch to silent, pocket-friendly, and emission-free mobility.

Photos by Dwij Bhandut