CarWale
    AD

    Maruti e Vitara new teaser reveals interior details and features

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,764 Views
    Maruti e Vitara new teaser reveals interior details and features
    • Maruti’s first EV will debut on 17 January
    • Could be offered with two battery pack options

    Ahead of its debut in India scheduled to take place at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the new Maruti e Vitara has been teased once again. The new teaser video gives us a fresh look at the exterior design and a peek at the interior as well.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Sunroof/Moonroof

    As seen in the images here, the 2025 Maruti e Vitara will feature a front fender-mounted charging port, tri-arrow LED DRLs integrated into the main headlight setup, two-piece LED taillights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, e Vitara badge on the tailgate, and a rear wiper and washer.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Inside, the first all-electric SUV from Maruti will come equipped with a rotary drive selector dial, drive modes, dual cup holders, hill ascent and descent control functions, vertically stacked central AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Rear Logo

    Under the hood, the new e Vitara is expected to be available with 61kWh and 49kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor. Underpinned by the brand’s Heartect-e platform, it will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the Tata Curvv EV.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV – Top Highlights
     Next 
    New Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti e Vitara new teaser reveals interior details and features