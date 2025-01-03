Maruti e Vitara new teaser reveals interior details and features

- Maruti’s first EV will debut on 17 January
- Could be offered with two battery pack options
Ahead of its debut in India scheduled to take place at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the new Maruti e Vitara has been teased once again. The new teaser video gives us a fresh look at the exterior design and a peek at the interior as well.
As seen in the images here, the 2025 Maruti e Vitara will feature a front fender-mounted charging port, tri-arrow LED DRLs integrated into the main headlight setup, two-piece LED taillights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, e Vitara badge on the tailgate, and a rear wiper and washer.
Inside, the first all-electric SUV from Maruti will come equipped with a rotary drive selector dial, drive modes, dual cup holders, hill ascent and descent control functions, vertically stacked central AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof.
Under the hood, the new e Vitara is expected to be available with 61kWh and 49kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor. Underpinned by the brand’s Heartect-e platform, it will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the Tata Curvv EV.