Maruti e Vitara new teaser reveals interior details and features

Maruti’s first EV will debut on 17 January

Could be offered with two battery pack options

Ahead of its debut in India scheduled to take place at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the new Maruti e Vitara has been teased once again. The new teaser video gives us a fresh look at the exterior design and a peek at the interior as well.

As seen in the images here, the 2025 Maruti e Vitara will feature a front fender-mounted charging port, tri-arrow LED DRLs integrated into the main headlight setup, two-piece LED taillights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, e Vitara badge on the tailgate, and a rear wiper and washer.

Inside, the first all-electric SUV from Maruti will come equipped with a rotary drive selector dial, drive modes, dual cup holders, hill ascent and descent control functions, vertically stacked central AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the new e Vitara is expected to be available with 61kWh and 49kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor. Underpinned by the brand’s Heartect-e platform, it will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the Tata Curvv EV.