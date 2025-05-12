CarWale
    Maruti e Vitara New Performance Details Revealed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    30,246 Views
    • Will be launched by September 2025
    • First EV from Maruti Suzuki

    New details revealed

    The Maruti e Vitara is back in the news, and this time we have some exclusive details. Our sources have revealed that it is expected to have a charging time of 50 minutes to go from dead to 80 per cent for the 61.1 kWh battery pack when connected to a DC fast charger. This is on par with cars like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the Tata Curvv EV, all of which have similar charge times for their higher-spec battery offerings.

    The e Vitara will be offered with an FWD configuration for India, where the motor mated to the 61.1kw battery pack will have an output of 171bhp and 192Nm. The range is expected to be around 500 km, and more importantly, it will have a zero-to-100 kmph acceleration of under 9 seconds, putting it on par with the competition. It should be noted that the e Vitara will also be offered with a 48.9kw battery pack, wherein the electric motor’s output stands at 141 bhp and 192Nm.

    What We Know so Far

    The e Vitara will be offered across three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The top-spec version gets features like dual digital screens, connected car technology, LED light package, leatherette upholstery, glass roof, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, and for the first time, Level 2 ADAS. The automaker has confirmed that the car will be launched by September 2025 and produced for the world in India at its factory in Gujarat. The car will also spawn a Toyota cousin in the form of the Urban Cruiser EV.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
