Maruti e Vitara confirmed with 543km ARAI range

Maruti Suzuki has shared key details about its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, ahead of its official launch. The company has confirmed that the EV will offer an ARAI-certified driving range of 543km on its larger battery pack.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available with two battery pack options - a 49kWh unit and a 61kWh pack offered across three variants. More variant-wise details are expected closer to launch, but the dual-battery strategy should help Maruti cater to a wider price and usage bracket.

Safety has been another highlight, with the e Vitara securing a full five-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The SUV comes equipped with seven airbags as standard, along with a high-strength body structure and an extensive suite of active safety features and ADAS functions.

While prices were initially expected to be revealed yesterday, Maruti has held back the announcement. The company has stated that pricing will now be disclosed in the coming weeks with deliveries set for early next year.