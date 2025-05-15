Maruti e Vitara Base Variant to Get a Smaller Battery Pack

India launch scheduled for later this year

Maruti’s first EV offering to rival the Creta Electric and the Curvv EV

Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric vehicle, the production-spec e Vitara, for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2025. The model was initially scheduled to be launched in May this year, but it has now been pushed to September 2025.

Ahead of its price reveal, we have got our hands on new information about the 2025 Maruti e Vitara. The model will be available in three variants, namely Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Further, customers will be able to choose from 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh battery pack options.

The smaller 48.8kWh unit in the new e Vitara will be offered only with the entry-level Delta variant. The other two variants, viz. Zeta and Alpha, will get the 61.1kWh battery pack. While the global version gets 4WD technology, the India-spec car will be available exclusively in the 2WD guise.

Notably, the torque of both battery packs in the Maruti e Vitara will remain the same, rated at 192.5Nm. Meanwhile, the power output of the smaller and larger battery packs stands at 172bhp and 142bhp, respectively. The carmaker has remained tight-lipped with respect to the variant-wise range, although it claims a maximum range of 500km on a single charge. Expect more details to surface in the coming months.