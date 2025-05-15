CarWale
    Maruti e Vitara Base Variant to Get a Smaller Battery Pack

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • India launch scheduled for later this year
    • Maruti’s first EV offering to rival the Creta Electric and the Curvv EV

    Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric vehicle, the production-spec e Vitara, for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2025. The model was initially scheduled to be launched in May this year, but it has now been pushed to September 2025.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Side View

    Ahead of its price reveal, we have got our hands on new information about the 2025 Maruti e Vitara. The model will be available in three variants, namely Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Further, customers will be able to choose from 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh battery pack options.

    The smaller 48.8kWh unit in the new e Vitara will be offered only with the entry-level Delta variant. The other two variants, viz. Zeta and Alpha, will get the 61.1kWh battery pack. While the global version gets 4WD technology, the India-spec car will be available exclusively in the 2WD guise.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

    Notably, the torque of both battery packs in the Maruti e Vitara will remain the same, rated at 192.5Nm. Meanwhile, the power output of the smaller and larger battery packs stands at 172bhp and 142bhp, respectively. The carmaker has remained tight-lipped with respect to the variant-wise range, although it claims a maximum range of 500km on a single charge. Expect more details to surface in the coming months.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Mahindra Announces New Products for CY 2026: New Platform to debut on 15 August
     Next 
    Tata Curvv CNG Variant Spotted Testing

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Gallery

