    Maruti Dzire Vs Hyundai Aura: Compact Sedan Shootout

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    23,921 Views
    Maruti Dzire Vs Hyundai Aura: Compact Sedan Shootout
    • New-generation Dzire launched in November 2024
    • Hyundai Aura now also gets HY Duo CNG tech
    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Sedans may not have that much pull anymore but that doesn’t mean they are not on the radar of the car-buying public, especially in the Rs Six lakh to Rs 12 lakh category.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

     The players may have reduced but what they bring to the table is still pretty significant. In this story, we are looking at how the new and recently launched Maruti Dzire stacks up against the Hyundai Aura.

    Interior Dashboard

    Features and safety

    The Maruti Dzire in this new generation costs Rs. 1.25 lakh more than the fully loaded Hyundai Aura but that’s also because the former has more luxury features over the Aura. This list includes a sunroof, 360-degree camera, LED headlamps and cruise control. In terms of common features, both cars have things like height adjustment for the driver’s seat, wireless phone mirroring, connected car technology, button start, keyless entry, wireless charger and rear AC vents. If you look at how these two stack up, they are evenly matched in terms of luxury features but the Dzire has a one-up in terms of the extra luxury features. However, Hyundai has invested heavily in localizing its sunroof operations and thus we expect the car will get sunroof-enabled variants next year.

    Interior Steering Wheel

    On the safety front, both cars get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and hill start assist as a part of the deal. However, the Dzire has an advantage over the Aura in the form of a five-star GNCAP crash test rating, the first Maruti to ever achieve this number.

    Exterior Engine Shot

    Engine and gearbox

    Both cars get a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. In the Aura, you have an output of 82bhp/114Nm while in the Dzire it is 80bhp/11Nm. Both engines can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

    Exterior Engine Shot

    In CNG guise the Dzire’s engine produces 69bhp/101.8Nm while the Aura’s engine in CNG guise produces 68bhp/95Nm. Both engines are only offered with a five-speed MT. Hyundai’s HY-DUO CNG technology has allowed the South Korean automaker to reclaim some lost boot space while Maruti is yet to implement any such move for liberating boot space in the CNG Dzire.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Carving out their own visual identity

    With the launch of this new Dzire, Maruti has finally taken the car out of the Swift’s shadow in terms of exterior design. In both cases, the sedans look far more premium than their hatchback siblings and that goes a long way in separating both vehicles. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    However, the Aura, in this current generation is available to both private buyers and the fleet market while the new Dzire will not be offered in the fleet market. Maruti has opted to continue with the previous generation now known as the Tour S.

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.01 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.77 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.01 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

