Maruti Dzire is Automaker's Highest-selling Car in CY25

2.14 Lakh Units Sold in CY25

Mini Range Seeing Sales Revival

Most Dzireable

It wasn't an SUV that topped Maruti sales in CY25, rather the top step of the podium went to its compact sedan, the Dzire. A flag bearer for the body style, Maruti sold 2.14 lakh units of the Dzire in CY25 compared to 1.61 lakh units in the corresponding period of the previous calendar year. No doubt the surge in numbers has come on the back of two factors. The first is the GST cut in September 2025 that saw a 12.82 per cent drop in the price of the Dzire range. A smaller factor was the launch of a new generation of the car in November 2024 and one that for the first time offers a distinct identity as compared to the Swift. However, it should be noted that Maruti does not publish separate numbers for private and commercial versions and thus this 2.14 lakh units also includes the Tour S model.

Mini Range Revival

A bigger story, also coming on the back of the GST cut, is the revival in sales of its mini car range in December 2025. The automaker sold 10,000 units of the Alto and 4,225 units of the S-Presso, a pass-on effect of the GST cut. Both got the highest amounts with the former at 25.44 per cent and the latter at a whopping 30.39 per cent. This, the company says, has helped to bring in more first-time buyers looking for compact cars to their Arena chain. However, overall it has been a downward trend for the mini cars as Maruti sold 1.12 lakh models in CY25 as compared to 1.32 lakh mini models in CY24. Its previous expectations had been a flat growth for the CY for its compact range but this should hopefully change the trajectory.