Maruti Brezza facelift spied again: Changes we know so far

Bigger infotainment screen

New 6MT system; powertrain change unlikely

The Maruti Brezza facelift has been spotted on Indian roads again. While the same wrapped test mule has been spied multiple times, there are a few noticeable changes.

While zooming inside the cabin, a larger infotainment is seen. The existing Brezza gets a nine-inch infotainment screen, and this unit appears to be sized at 10.25 inches, and likely with a changed UI. Protrusions from ORVMs suggest a 360° camera setup. The existing Brezza also has it, and the test mule could likely be a top-spec iteration.

What we know so far

The updated Maruti Brezza is also confirmed to get a 6MT system, as previous spy shots detailed. Other highlights include a changed alloy design, revised bumpers, and a new interior theme (likely).

Facelifts typically remain mechanically unchanged, and the Brezza is likely to continue with the same engine options - a 1.5-litre K15C unit with NA (99bhp/137Nm), CNG (87bhp/121Nm), and mild-hybrid (102bhp/139Nm) configurations. The NA and smart-hybrid units should get the new 6MT option for improved gear ratios.

Image source