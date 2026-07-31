Maruti Brezza Facelift Base LXi Variant Arrives at Dealerships

Prices start at Rs. 7.40 lakh

Available with two engine options

Maruti Suzuki introduced the 2026 Brezza earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings along minor design changes, feature additions, and a new engine and gearbox combo, among others. Let us now take a closer look at what the entry-level variant has to offer.

The Brezza base variant you see here is finished in a shade of Pearl Arctic White, which is one of the 10 colours available with the car. Key exterior highlights include a new grille and bumper, halogen projector headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, new silver inserts for the side claddings, wraparound LED taillights, and Brezza lettering on the tailgate.

Although the interior has not been showcased, we do know that the 2026 Maruti Brezza comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, HHA, tyre puncture repair kit, rear defogger (Turbo only), height adjustable driver seat (Turbo only), electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, all four power windows, automatic climate control (Turbo only), and a dual-tone upholstery.

Under the hood, the new Brezza facelift is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as well as the new 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol motor. Also up for offer is a CNG version. A six-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer for the base variant. Higher trims get the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, but only with the 1.5-litre engine.

Image Source: Gearhead Devansh