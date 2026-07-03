Maruti Baleno Prices Revised For Select Variants

Applicable with immediate effect

Base variant prices remain unchanged

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the Baleno premium hatchback with immediate effect. The update is a part of a price hike across multiple models from the automaker’s range sold in India. We recently talked about the price revisions for models like the Dzire, Ertiga, Jimny, Swift, and more, and you can read all about it on our website.

The Delta CNG MT, Zeta CNG MT, Alpha petrol MT, and Alpha petrol AMT variants of the Baleno have become dearer by Rs. 7,500 each. Notably, the price of the entry-level Sigma petrol MT variant remains unchanged. All other variants of the Maruti Baleno have witnessed an upward price revision of Rs. 5,000 each.

With this update, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 9.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants, across petrol and CNG powertrains as well as manual and automatic transmissions.