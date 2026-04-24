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    Maruti Baleno Facelift: Why Even a Mild One Will Be More Than Enough

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Maruti Baleno Facelift: Why Even a Mild One Will Be More Than Enough
    • Expected to Be Launched in 2026
    • Feature List to Grow

    Baleno Facelift Expectations

    It's hard to believe that the current iteration of the Maruti Baleno has been around for four years now and is now due for an update, which has recently been spied testing. This is a mid-life update for this generation of the premium hatchback and will see it get an upgraded exterior design and some added features. The design upgrades are expected to include a new face and design for the rear end. The interior will get more changes in the form of new design elements, bigger screens, and ventilation for the front seats. In fact, the front seat ventilation was showcased on the Fronx compact SUV which is derived from the Baleno. It is also expected to get the underbody CNG tank that was showcased with the Victoris last year.

    Why It Doesn't Need Too Many Upgrades

    The upgrades whilst crucial, are not segment-altering and in fact are a safe bet for one of Maruti's most stable-selling models that's not an SUV. One reason for this is that Maruti is betting big on SUVs and thus has to focus most of its resources on expanding the body style. Doing enough to keep the Baleno going would largely enable this. ADAS, which finally arrived for Maruti with the Victoris, would have been a major game-changer but would have significantly hiked the car's cost, pushing it out of the current price segment. What's more, these days, anything that's not an SUV has taken a back seat to SUV-styled vehicles. Maruti themselves have bitten the bullet and will bring in a Tata Punch/Hyundai Exter/Citroen C3/Renault Kiger/Nissan Magnite rival by 2027. This was a space originally dominated by a slew of models, right from the Wagon R to the Swift.

    Interior Dashboard

    Pricing and Rivals

    We don't expect a major price hike for the Baleno. The range is currently priced from Rs. 7.20 lakh to Rs. 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to take on the Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, but also cars like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura. There are also the top versions of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

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