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    Maruti Baleno Facelift to be Launched in India Tomorrow

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    Aditya Nadkarni
    54,932 Views
    Maruti Baleno Facelift to be Launched in India Tomorrow
    • Will get a new engine
    • Cosmetic updates and feature enhancements confirmed too

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce the prices of the new Baleno Facelift in India Tomorrow. The updated premium hatchback will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and more.

    In terms of design, the 2026 Maruti Baleno will get a new grille, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, fresh set of alloy wheels, and likely a refresh for the lighting elements. Also up for offer could be an updated colour palette.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, one of Maruti's most popular cars is expected to come equipped with ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, tweaked upholstery, and more. The current crop of features will be carried over as well.

    Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will source power from the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12e petrol engine that currently powers the Swift and Dzire. Tuned to develop 80bhp and 117Nm, it will send power to the front wheels via five-speed manual and AMT units. Additionally, in a first for the brand, there will be a CNG automatic version on sale. Apart from the current set of variants, a new top-end variant sitting above the Alpha derivative is also likely to debut.

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    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
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