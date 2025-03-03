Maruti Alto K10 prices witness an upward revision of up to Rs. 20,000

Applies to all variants

Prices now start at Rs. 4.23 lakh

The Alto K10 is one of the latest cars from the Maruti stable to have undergone an upward price revision. It joins the likes of the S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and more, all of which command a premium over the outgoing price list. Notably, the model was recently updated and now comes equipped with six airbags as standard.

The Maruti Alto K10 has become expensive by up to Rs. 20,000, applicable only to the VXi+ (O) AGS variant. Next up are the VXi (O) and the VXi+ (O) variants, which witness an increase of Rs. 15,000 each, followed by the VXi (O) AGS with an upward revision of Rs. 13,500.

Moreover, the Std (O), LXi (O), and the LXi (O) CNG variants of the Maruti Alto K10 witness a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000 each. The VXi (O) CNG now commands a premium of Rs. 8,500. The model is now priced from Rs. 4.23 lakh to Rs. 6.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).