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    Mahindra’s Thar Roxx-based Defence ATV Deserves a Road-legal Version

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Mahindra’s Thar Roxx-based Defence ATV Deserves a Road-legal Version

    Mahindra has unveiled a new defence-spec ATV based on the Thar Roxx, and while it has been developed for military use, it also highlights the potential for a road-legal civilian version. Shared by Anand Mahindra on social media, the stripped-down all-terrain vehicle presents a more focused and purpose-built take on the Thar Roxx, one that off-road enthusiasts would likely welcome in production form.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Right Side View

    At its core, this is a heavily reworked Thar Roxx built with function taking priority over form. The ATV uses the Thar Roxx’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 172bhp and 400Nm, paired with a 4x4 drivetrain.

    It features a roll cage instead of a conventional roof, tubular half-doors, exposed body panels, a front-mounted winch, heavy-duty bumpers, underbody protection, jerrycan mounts, blackout lights, and a spare wheel setup at the rear. The overall layout is raw, mechanical, and built around utility, something that feels far more authentic than the cosmetic adventure styling seen on most SUVs today.

    What makes this more interesting is how easily this concept could be adapted into a road-legal lifestyle SUV. A civilian version of this Thar Roxx-based ATV could sit above the standard Thar Roxx as a more focused, factory-built off-road derivative. It would be Mahindra’s answer to more serious global off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler, but with stronger relevance for Indian buyers and conditions.

    The formula already looks convincing. A road-going version could retain much of the same visual appeal while adding practical elements such as removable soft doors, a modular roof, all-terrain tyres, recovery points, a snorkel, utility mounts, washable cabin materials, and overlanding-focused accessories. Mahindra already has the platform, drivetrain, and audience for it. What remains is the intent to bring it to market.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Left Rear Three Quarter

    This is where Mahindra has a clear opportunity. The Thar Roxx already balances everyday usability with weekend off-road appeal, but this ATV hints at something more focused and far more desirable, a lifestyle SUV built around capability rather than convenience.

    Mahindra has already shown that niche products can find strong demand when executed well. The Thar is proof of that. A road-legal version of this defence-spec ATV may not deliver high volumes, but it would make a strong statement, and could easily be the most exciting version of the Thar Roxx yet.

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    ChandigarhRs. 14.21 Lakh

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