CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 prices revised

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Applicable with immediate effect
    • Gets price hike of up to Rs. 50,000 based on choice of variant

    Mahindra has revised the prices of the XUV700 with immediate effect. The SUV, which is available in a range of versions across fuel options, transmissions, seating layouts, and drivetrain options, witnesses an upward revision of up to Rs. 50,000 based on the variant chosen.

    Notably, only the top-spec AX7 and AX7L versions have witnessed a price hike. The AX7L diesel AT 7S, AX7L diesel AT 6S, and the AX7L diesel AT 7S AWD witness a uniform price increase of Rs. 50,000 each. Similarly, the AX7 petrol AT 7S, AX7 petrol AT 6S, AX7L petrol AT 7S, AX7L petrol AT 6S, AX7 diesel AT 7S, AX7 diesel AT 6S, AX7 diesel AT 7S 4WD, AX7L diesel MT 7S, and the AX7L diesel MT 6S versions have become dearer by Rs. 30,000 each.

    The prices of the AX7 petrol MT 7S, AX7 petrol MT 6S, AX7 diesel MT 7S, and the AX7 diesel MT 6S versions, as well as all other versions in the line-up, remain unchanged. The XUV700 is currently priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 25.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV700
