Mahindra XUV700 Prices Reduced in India!

    At a time when automobile manufacturers are announcing price hikes that will take effect next month, Mahindra stands out by reducing the prices of its popular SUV, the XUV700. The update comes short on the heels of the brand introducing the Ebony Edition in the XUV700 range.

    The Mahindra XUV700 has become affordable by up to Rs. 75,000, applicable to the AX7L Petrol AT 7S, AX7L Diesel MT 7S, and the AX7L Diesel AT 7S variants. Similarly, the AX7 Petrol AT 7S and the AX7 Diesel AT 7S variants receive a price cut of Rs. 45,000 each.

    Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced the XUV700 Ebony Edition, prices of which start at Rs. 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Available exclusively in the top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants, this new offering gets a new paint option, blacked-out elements, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black and beige interior theme, and dark chrome inserts. We have detailed the changes to this special edition, and you can read about them on our website.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.71 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.53 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.69 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.58 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.11 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.00 Lakh

