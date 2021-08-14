CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 five-seater MX Series launched at Rs 11.99 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    43,774 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 five-seater MX Series launched at Rs 11.99 lakh

    - Available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine option 

    - Launched only in five-seat configuration with a manual transmission

    - Seven-seat layout and automatic option to be introduced later 

    Mahindra XUV700 has been introduced in Turbocharged Series – MX and AX. The entry-level MX variant in a five-seat configuration with a manual transmission is available at ex-showroom, all India price of Rs 11.99 lakh (petrol) and Rs 12.49 lakh (diesel). Prices for the seven-seat version and automatic option will be announced at a later date. 

    In terms of features, the MX Series offers eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, seven-inch instrument cluster, smart door handles, LED taillamp, steering mounted switches, power adjust ORVM with turn indicator, day-night IRVM, and 17-inch steel wheels.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 MX Series is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version gets a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that generates 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. Currently, this engine is powered by a six-speed manual transmission, while an automatic version might be introduced at a later date. The diesel version gets a 2.2 litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine with manual transmission to generate 151bhp and 360Nm of torque.

    Mahindra has also introduced the AX Series with a petrol engine and a five-seat configuration in the country. To learn more about it, click here.

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
