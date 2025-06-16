CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied Testing for the First Time!

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied Testing for the First Time!
    • To get revised fascia
    • Expected to debut in 2026

    Mahindra's models are often caught testing throughout the year. That said, one model, which disrupted the market with its launch, was the XUV700. Now, the popular SUV is due for a facelift, and a test mule of the same was recently spotted for the first time in India.

    Design-wise, the XUV700 facelift will get a revised fascia with updated grille, headlamps, bumper, and new DRLs. That said, the side profile looks more of less identical to the current iteration.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Scheduled for a 2026 launch, the XUV700 facelift will bring new tech and features to the current model. Though already quite feature-loaded, the XUV700 will get improved and enhanced equipment, which includes improved Level 2 ADAS, triple screen setup, rear ventilated seats for the six-seater version, sun blinds, more connected tech, infinity glass roof with ambient lights, and even an auto park assist that can make its way to the XUV700 from the electric SUV range.

    Having said that, the Mahindra XUV700 is unlikely to get any mechanical changes. It will continue to be offered with the same petrol and diesel motors, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Mahindra XUV700 facelift Image
    Mahindra XUV700 facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
