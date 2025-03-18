CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    40,460 Views
    • Gets a Stealth black treatment
    • Available in top-spec variants

    Mahindra and Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of the XUV700. It's called the Ebony Edition and is available in petrol and diesel versions. While its prices start at Rs. 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom), let's take you through all the cosmetic changes and details in its picture gallery.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Side View

    Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Picture Gallery

    The XUV700 Ebony Edition is based on the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims. The carmaker plans to keep this edition limited in numbers, though there’s no particular cap.

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

    It features a Stealth Black (replacing Napoli black) exterior with a blacked-out grille, ORVMs, silver front and rear skid plates, and black 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Side View

    Inside, the cabin gets the most prominent change, with black elements being a departure from the light grey-beige interior of the standard SUV. The roof-liner is still light grey though.

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

    Only available in the seven-seat configuration, the Ebony Edition gets a black dashboard, black leatherette seats with contrast stitching, and a dark chrome finish on the AC vents and steering wheel.

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Ebony Edition comes with a 12-speaker Sony sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Mahindra XUV700 Front Row Seats

    The latest update to the XUV700 is the addition of rear seat-belt reminders. This feature will be bundled as a standard across all variants of the SUV, including this special edition.

    Mahindra XUV700 Instrument Cluster

    Powertrain

    There are no mechanical changes to the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition. It continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine. As for the transmission options, both manual and automatic gearbox options are available.

    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

