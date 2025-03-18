Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Now in Pictures

Gets a Stealth black treatment

Available in top-spec variants

Mahindra and Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of the XUV700. It's called the Ebony Edition and is available in petrol and diesel versions. While its prices start at Rs. 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom), let's take you through all the cosmetic changes and details in its picture gallery.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Picture Gallery

The XUV700 Ebony Edition is based on the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims. The carmaker plans to keep this edition limited in numbers, though there’s no particular cap.

It features a Stealth Black (replacing Napoli black) exterior with a blacked-out grille, ORVMs, silver front and rear skid plates, and black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin gets the most prominent change, with black elements being a departure from the light grey-beige interior of the standard SUV. The roof-liner is still light grey though.

Only available in the seven-seat configuration, the Ebony Edition gets a black dashboard, black leatherette seats with contrast stitching, and a dark chrome finish on the AC vents and steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Ebony Edition comes with a 12-speaker Sony sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

The latest update to the XUV700 is the addition of rear seat-belt reminders. This feature will be bundled as a standard across all variants of the SUV, including this special edition.

Powertrain

There are no mechanical changes to the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition. It continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine. As for the transmission options, both manual and automatic gearbox options are available.