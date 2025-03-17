Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh

Special edition of the SUV

Gets dark accents inside-out

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the XUV700 Ebony Edition with a black exterior and interior. The ex-showroom price range for the special edition starts at Rs. 19.64 lakh for the petrol manual and tops at Rs. 24.14 lakh for the diesel automatic variant.

The XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition features a new Stealth black exterior paint replacing the existing Napoli black option. The new shade has a metallic shade with a shimmer, and can be had without the Ebony Edition as well. So, what's special about the Ebony Edition you may ask? Well, for starters, the face gets a black-on-black grille with contrasting silver-grey skid plates and rides on 18-inch black alloys.

Besides, the biggest change is inside with a black interior replacing the light grey-beige elements. The roof-liner is still light grey to suit our hot climate, but otherwise everything else is now in black. Right from the dashboard to the door trims, everything gets the black treatment. The seats are adorned in faux leatherette black upholstery with contrasting stitching. Moreover, there are dark chrome elements on the dashboard, centre console, and the steering wheel.

The carmaker hasn't made any change to the powertrain options. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with the option of manual and automatic transmission. While the petrol is a 2.0-litre engine, the oil-burner is a 2.2-litre unit. However, do note that the Ebony Edition will only be sold in the top-of-the-line AX7 and AX7 seven-seater variants. Bookings have begun and deliveries will also start soon.