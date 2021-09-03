CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Mahindra XUV700 was unveiled last month

    - The model will be offered in four variants and two seating configurations

    Mahindra has revealed that the company is set to open bookings for the new XUV700 in India soon. The model, which was unveiled on 14 August, 2021, will be available in four variants including MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 across five-seat and seven-seat configurations.

    Powertrain options on the new Mahindra XUV700 include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 197bhp and 380Nm of torque while the latter produces 182bhp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm in AT variants). Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The base diesel variant will get a different state of tune, producing 153bhp and 360Nm of torque. Also on offer will be an AWD system on select variants. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.

    On the outside, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 gets an all-new design with C-shaped LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, a new grille with the new Mahindra logo, fog lights, blacked-out pillars, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plates, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and wrap-around LED tail lights.

    The interiors of the Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch HD screens (one each for the instrument console and the infotainment system), wireless charging, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, 360-degree camera, AdrenoX technology, adaptive cruise control, four drive modes, front seats with memory function, flat-bottom steering wheel, and ADAS. On the safety front, the model receives seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamps, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder. To know more about the ADAS technology, click here.

