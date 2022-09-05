CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV exterior design teased

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    356 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV exterior design teased

    - First electric passenger vehicle by Mahindra

    - To be launched on 8 September

    Mahindra has yet again released a new teaser of its upcoming XUV400 electric SUV. Slated to be unveiled on 8 September, the XUV400 will mark the Indian automaker’s entry into the emerging EV space in India. Ahead of the official unveiling, the new teaser video by the carmaker gives us a glimpse of the exterior styling of the eSUV. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Grille

    Firstly, it is evident from the teaser that the XUV400 will boast of a dual-tone paint shade. Debuting a new blue hue with a grey roof, the XUV400 does look distinct. Furthermore, the blanked-off front grille features an X-type pattern with the twin peaks logo placed at the centre. The projector headlamps look identical to the ones on its ICE counterpart whereas the front bumper gets a touch of chrome to enhance its visual appeal. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Side View

    While the exact dimensions of the XUV400 are still under wraps, we can confirm that it will measure approximately 4.2 metres in length which will make it longer than the XUV300. This will also result in bigger boot space and more legroom for the rear occupants. 

    The technical specifications of the XUV400 are not yet known. However, we expect it to have an output of around 150bhp and a claimed electric range between 350-400kms.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
