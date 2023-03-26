Mahindra XUV400 EV deliveries begin; 400 units delivered in first batch

- XUV400 electric prices in India start at Rs. 15.99 lakh

- Available in two variants

Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the XUV400 EV in the country. The carmaker recently announced that it delivered 400 units across the country on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Last month, the electric vehicle began arriving at dealerships across India.

Mahindra has currently delivered only the top-spec EL variant of the XUV400 EV, while the deliveries of the base-spec EC variant are scheduled to begin during the festive season later this year. Further, the introductory prices of the model will be applicable only for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

The new XUV400 electric is available with two battery packs, including a 34.5kWh unit and a 39.4kWh unit. While the power output of 148bhp and 310Nm remains the same for both these versions, the range stands at 375kms and 456kms (MIDC-certified), respectively. Last month, Mahindra also showcased a special edition of the model, called the XUV400 Formula Edition.