    Mahindra XUV400 bookings open for Rs 21,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    18,172 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 bookings open for Rs 21,000

    - Offered in EC and EL variants

    - XUV400 prices start from Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The bookings for Mahindra XUV400 have commenced for Rs 21,000. The XUV400 prices were announced last week and the electric SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants, EC and EL of which the deliveries of the latter will begin from March 2023. 

    The XUV400 is the electric derivative of the XUV300 SUV and gets visual highlights such as a closed-off body-coloured front grille with copper accents around the twin peaks logo and on the front bumper. The design for the dual-tone 16-inch alloys is new whereas the tail lamp cluster has a clear lens look while other additions include roof rails and projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    Inside, this Mahindra electric gets an all-black theme with leatherette seating accentuated with blue stitching. The top-spec EL variant is loaded with features such as an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver seat, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 60:40 split seats. The XUV400 is equipped with six airbags, front and rear disc brakes, and ISOFIX anchorages. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The EC trim draws its power from a 34.5kWh battery while the EL variant gets a bigger 39.4kWh battery pack. Both variants have the same output of 148bhp and 310Nm of torque with a claimed MIDC range of 375km and 456km, respectively. The charging options include 50kW DC and 7.2kW along with a 3.3kW AC charger. We have driven the XUV400 and here is our detailed driving review.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
