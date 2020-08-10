CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV300 prices revised

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    31,677 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 prices revised

    - Mahindra XUV300 dual-tone variants temporarily discontinued

    - The model is available with two powertrain options

    Mahindra has discreetly updated the prices of the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV. Prices for the petrol variants have been reduced, while prices for a few diesel variants have been increased. The dual-tone variants have not been listed, and hence are likely to have been temporarily discontinued.

    W4

    The price of the W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 petrol variant has been decreased by Rs 35,000 while the price of its diesel counterpart has increased by Rs 1,000. 

    W6

    The W6 petrol variant of the compact SUV has witnessed a price reduction of Rs 17,000 while the diesel version has witnessed a hike of Rs 20,000.

    W8

    Prices of the W8 petrol and diesel variants of the XUV300 from Mahindra have been reduced by Rs 70,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

    W8 (O)

    The W8 (O) variants of the XUV300 have witnessed a decrease of Rs 87,000 for the petrol version and Rs 39,000 for the diesel version.

    XUV300 AMT

    The Mahindra XUV300 W6 diesel AMT variant has witnessed a price hike of Rs 21,000. Prices of the W8 AMT and W8 (O) AMT variants have been reduced by Rs 20,000 and Rs 39,000 respectively. 

    Powertrain options on the Mahindra XUV300 include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 110bhp and 200Nm of torque while the latter produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is available as standard while the six-speed AMT unit is offered exclusively with the diesel variant.

    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra XUV300
    • XUV300
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.68 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.36 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.22 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakh
    • Mahindra-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.3 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    ₹ 8 - 10 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 15th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars