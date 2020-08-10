Mahindra XUV300 prices revised

- Mahindra XUV300 dual-tone variants temporarily discontinued

- The model is available with two powertrain options

Mahindra has discreetly updated the prices of the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV. Prices for the petrol variants have been reduced, while prices for a few diesel variants have been increased. The dual-tone variants have not been listed, and hence are likely to have been temporarily discontinued.

W4

The price of the W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 petrol variant has been decreased by Rs 35,000 while the price of its diesel counterpart has increased by Rs 1,000.

W6

The W6 petrol variant of the compact SUV has witnessed a price reduction of Rs 17,000 while the diesel version has witnessed a hike of Rs 20,000.

W8

Prices of the W8 petrol and diesel variants of the XUV300 from Mahindra have been reduced by Rs 70,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

W8 (O)

The W8 (O) variants of the XUV300 have witnessed a decrease of Rs 87,000 for the petrol version and Rs 39,000 for the diesel version.

XUV300 AMT

The Mahindra XUV300 W6 diesel AMT variant has witnessed a price hike of Rs 21,000. Prices of the W8 AMT and W8 (O) AMT variants have been reduced by Rs 20,000 and Rs 39,000 respectively.

Powertrain options on the Mahindra XUV300 include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 110bhp and 200Nm of torque while the latter produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is available as standard while the six-speed AMT unit is offered exclusively with the diesel variant.