  • Mahindra XUV300 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion variant spotted testing

Mahindra XUV300 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion variant spotted testing

July 10, 2020, 09:01 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
17594 Views
Mahindra XUV300 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion variant spotted testing

- The XUV300 1.2-litre turbo-petrol is also known as the XUV300 Sportz

- The model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra has begun testing the XUV300 Sportz ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming months. New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged test-mule of the model with an emission testing device strapped at the rear. The test-mule also featured dual-tone alloy wheels, hinting that the model is likely to be offered only in the top variant.

Mahindra XUV300 left rear three quarter

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This three-cylinder, direct injection engine from the mStallion family, will produce 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra XUV300 Left Front Three Quarter

While the test-mule does not sport any differences over the regular model, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz showcased at the biennial event earlier this year featured ‘Sportz’ decals on the bonnet and doors as well as red brake calipers at the front. Inside, the model was equipped with an all-black theme with red highlights on the steering wheel, AC vents and the centre console. The model is expected to be launched in India later this year.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
