Mahindra XUV 7XO Waiting Period Stands at up to 52 Weeks

The AX variant commands the longest wait

Priced between Rs. 13.66 – 24.92 lakh

The XUV 7XO, essentially a mid-life facelift of the XUV700 SUV, was launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). As deliveries of the model have commenced across the country, we have got our hands on the waiting period of this latest SUV.

Starting with the longest wait, customers going for the entry-level AX variant will have to wait for a period of 52 weeks. Diesel and petrol versions of the XUV 7XO AX7 L have a waiting period of 26 weeks and 17 weeks, respectively.

Next up are the AX3 and AX5 variants of the XUV 7XO, both of which command a timeline of 22 weeks each. Simultaneously, the AX7 T and the petrol versions of the AX7 will be delivered in approximately four weeks. Meanwhile, the AX7 diesel versions command a waiting period of up to six weeks.

For the uninitiated, the new Mahindra XUV 7XO is offered in six variants – AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. Customers can choose from 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic gearboxes. Additionally, the diesel AT derivative is also available in the AWD guise in the top-spec AX7 T and AX7 L variants.