Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Features Listed

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, essentially a refresh of the existing XUV700, recently launched at a base ex-showroom tag of Rs. 13.66 lakh. Powered by the same 2.0L (200bhp/380Nm) mStallion petrol and 2.2L (183.5bhp/up to 450Nm) mHawk diesel motors as its existing iteration, the XUV 7XO gets six variants, seven colourways, two drive configurations (FWD and AWD), and two powertrains. Here’s a comprehensive, variant-wise feature list.

XUV 7XO: AX

Bi-LED projector headlamp with DRL

Clear lens LED tail light

Piano black cladding

R17 steel wheel with cover

12.3-inch tri-cluster

Six-speaker audio

AdrenoX

Inbuilt Alexa with ChatGPT

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

65W USB-C and 15W USB-A ports (front)

15W USB-C port (rear)

12V charging port (third row)

Cruise control

ESC with 17 features, ABS, EBD, traction control, hill hold, and hill-descent control

Six airbags

Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom (diesel only)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Follow-me-home lights

Shark-fin antenna

Smart door handles

Front armrest with storage

Day and night IRVM

ISOFIX

Second- and third-row AC vents

Roof rails and rear spoiler

Electronic power steering

Micro Hybrid tech

Push-button start

Tyre position display

Co-driver sun visor with mirror

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Six-way manual driver seat

Height-adjustable front row seatbelts

Four power windows with one-touch function for the driver’s window

Steering-mounted controls

XUV 7XO: AX3 (In Addition to AX)

Rear-view camera with dynamic guide lines

Electrically adjustable, auto-folding ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer

Rear demister

XUV 7XO: AX5 (In Addition to AX3)

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Front parking sensors

Telescopic-adjustable steering

R17 Versa (alloy) wheel

Reading lamps

Driver and co-driver sun visor with a slide-on rod

Approach unlock and walk-away lock

XUV 7XO: AX7 (In Addition to AX5)

R18 diamond-cut alloys

AdrenoX+

Leatherette seats, steering, gear lever, front armrest (sliding), and instrument panels

Six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome retract

Co-driver ergo lever

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) with 65W USB-C ports on front seatbacks

Two-spoke steering

540-degree surround view

Blind-view monitor

Digital video recording

Intelli controls

Dual-zone ACC with defrost mode

Air purifier with carbon filter, VR LED, and an AQI display

Quiet mode

Auto headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Memory function for ORVMs

Key fob with smart close and cooling (AT only)

TPMS

Boot light

One-touch up and down for driver window

XUV 7XO: AX7 Tech (In Addition to AX7)

Level 2 ADAS with dynamic visualisation

ACC (AT only)

16-speaker Harman Kardon audio

Dolby Atmos

Studio and 3D sound stages

Nine-band equaliser

Ventilated front seats

GrooveMe

Ice cube fog lights and cornering lights

Driver drowsiness detection

Headlight booster

Front and rear sequential turn indicators

Frameless auto-dimming IRVM

Knee airbag

Passive keyless entry

EPB

Electric smart door handles

Front wireless charger with active cooling

XUV 7XO: AX7 Luxury aka AX7L (In Addition to AX7)

R19 diamond-cut alloys

Front and rear leatherette door trims

Multi-zone ambient lights

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Six-way powered front passenger seat

Four-way powered boss mode

Ventilated rear seats

Retractable rear-seat sunblinds

Rear wireless charger with active cooling

Front and rear seat pads

The XUV 7XO will be subjected to a two-phase delivery system, with the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L set for 14 January, while the AX, AX3, and AX5 variants have been set for an April 2026 timeline.