Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Features Listed

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, essentially a refresh of the existing XUV700, recently launched at a base ex-showroom tag of Rs. 13.66 lakh. Powered by the same 2.0L (200bhp/380Nm) mStallion petrol and 2.2L (183.5bhp/up to 450Nm) mHawk diesel motors as its existing iteration, the XUV 7XO gets six variants, seven colourways, two drive configurations (FWD and AWD), and two powertrains. Here’s a comprehensive, variant-wise feature list.
XUV 7XO: AX
- Bi-LED projector headlamp with DRL
- Clear lens LED tail light
- Piano black cladding
- R17 steel wheel with cover
- 12.3-inch tri-cluster
- Six-speaker audio
- AdrenoX
- Inbuilt Alexa with ChatGPT
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 65W USB-C and 15W USB-A ports (front)
- 15W USB-C port (rear)
- 12V charging port (third row)
- Cruise control
- ESC with 17 features, ABS, EBD, traction control, hill hold, and hill-descent control
- Six airbags
- Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom (diesel only)
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Follow-me-home lights
- Shark-fin antenna
- Smart door handles
- Front armrest with storage
- Day and night IRVM
- ISOFIX
- Second- and third-row AC vents
- Roof rails and rear spoiler
- Electronic power steering
- Micro Hybrid tech
- Push-button start
- Tyre position display
- Co-driver sun visor with mirror
- Rear centre armrest with cup holder
- Six-way manual driver seat
- Height-adjustable front row seatbelts
- Four power windows with one-touch function for the driver’s window
- Steering-mounted controls
XUV 7XO: AX3 (In Addition to AX)
- Rear-view camera with dynamic guide lines
- Electrically adjustable, auto-folding ORVMs
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rear demister
XUV 7XO: AX5 (In Addition to AX3)
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- Front parking sensors
- Telescopic-adjustable steering
- R17 Versa (alloy) wheel
- Reading lamps
- Driver and co-driver sun visor with a slide-on rod
- Approach unlock and walk-away lock
XUV 7XO: AX7 (In Addition to AX5)
- R18 diamond-cut alloys
- AdrenoX+
- Leatherette seats, steering, gear lever, front armrest (sliding), and instrument panels
- Six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome retract
- Co-driver ergo lever
- BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) with 65W USB-C ports on front seatbacks
- Two-spoke steering
- 540-degree surround view
- Blind-view monitor
- Digital video recording
- Intelli controls
- Dual-zone ACC with defrost mode
- Air purifier with carbon filter, VR LED, and an AQI display
- Quiet mode
- Auto headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Memory function for ORVMs
- Key fob with smart close and cooling (AT only)
- TPMS
- Boot light
- One-touch up and down for driver window
XUV 7XO: AX7 Tech (In Addition to AX7)
- Level 2 ADAS with dynamic visualisation
- ACC (AT only)
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio
- Dolby Atmos
- Studio and 3D sound stages
- Nine-band equaliser
- Ventilated front seats
- GrooveMe
- Ice cube fog lights and cornering lights
- Driver drowsiness detection
- Headlight booster
- Front and rear sequential turn indicators
- Frameless auto-dimming IRVM
- Knee airbag
- Passive keyless entry
- EPB
- Electric smart door handles
- Front wireless charger with active cooling
XUV 7XO: AX7 Luxury aka AX7L (In Addition to AX7)
- R19 diamond-cut alloys
- Front and rear leatherette door trims
- Multi-zone ambient lights
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Six-way powered front passenger seat
- Four-way powered boss mode
- Ventilated rear seats
- Retractable rear-seat sunblinds
- Rear wireless charger with active cooling
- Front and rear seat pads
The XUV 7XO will be subjected to a two-phase delivery system, with the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L set for 14 January, while the AX, AX3, and AX5 variants have been set for an April 2026 timeline.