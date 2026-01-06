CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Features Listed

    Dwij Bhandut

    • Tri-cluster for the base variant
    • Up to R19 alloys
    • Two-phase deliveries

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO, essentially a refresh of the existing XUV700, recently launched at a base ex-showroom tag of Rs. 13.66 lakh. Powered by the same 2.0L (200bhp/380Nm) mStallion petrol and 2.2L (183.5bhp/up to 450Nm) mHawk diesel motors as its existing iteration, the XUV 7XO gets six variants, seven colourways, two drive configurations (FWD and AWD), and two powertrains. Here’s a comprehensive, variant-wise feature list.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Left Rear Three Quarter

    XUV 7XO: AX

    • Bi-LED projector headlamp with DRL
    • Clear lens LED tail light
    • Piano black cladding
    • R17 steel wheel with cover
    • 12.3-inch tri-cluster
    • Six-speaker audio
    • AdrenoX
    • Inbuilt Alexa with ChatGPT
    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    • 65W USB-C and 15W USB-A ports (front)
    • 15W USB-C port (rear)
    • 12V charging port (third row)
    • Cruise control
    • ESC with 17 features, ABS, EBD, traction control, hill hold, and hill-descent control
    • Six airbags
    • Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom (diesel only)
    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
    • Follow-me-home lights
    • Shark-fin antenna
    • Smart door handles
    • Front armrest with storage
    • Day and night IRVM
    • ISOFIX
    • Second- and third-row AC vents
    • Roof rails and rear spoiler
    • Electronic power steering
    • Micro Hybrid tech
    • Push-button start
    • Tyre position display
    • Co-driver sun visor with mirror
    • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
    • Six-way manual driver seat
    • Height-adjustable front row seatbelts
    • Four power windows with one-touch function for the driver’s window
    • Steering-mounted controls

    XUV 7XO: AX3 (In Addition to AX)

    • Rear-view camera with dynamic guide lines
    • Electrically adjustable, auto-folding ORVMs
    • Rear wiper and washer
    • Rear demister

    XUV 7XO: AX5 (In Addition to AX3)

    • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
    • Front parking sensors
    • Telescopic-adjustable steering
    • R17 Versa (alloy) wheel
    • Reading lamps
    • Driver and co-driver sun visor with a slide-on rod
    • Approach unlock and walk-away lock
    Interior Sunroof/Moonroof

    XUV 7XO: AX7 (In Addition to AX5)

    • R18 diamond-cut alloys
    • AdrenoX+
    • Leatherette seats, steering, gear lever, front armrest (sliding), and instrument panels
    • Six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome retract
    • Co-driver ergo lever
    • BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) with 65W USB-C ports on front seatbacks
    • Two-spoke steering
    • 540-degree surround view
    • Blind-view monitor
    • Digital video recording
    • Intelli controls
    • Dual-zone ACC with defrost mode
    • Air purifier with carbon filter, VR LED, and an AQI display
    • Quiet mode
    • Auto headlights
    • Rain-sensing wipers
    • Memory function for ORVMs
    • Key fob with smart close and cooling (AT only)
    • TPMS
    • Boot light
    • One-touch up and down for driver window

    XUV 7XO: AX7 Tech (In Addition to AX7)

    • Level 2 ADAS with dynamic visualisation
    • ACC (AT only)
    • 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Studio and 3D sound stages
    • Nine-band equaliser
    • Ventilated front seats
    • GrooveMe
    • Ice cube fog lights and cornering lights
    • Driver drowsiness detection
    • Headlight booster
    • Front and rear sequential turn indicators
    • Frameless auto-dimming IRVM
    • Knee airbag
    • Passive keyless entry
    • EPB
    • Electric smart door handles
    • Front wireless charger with active cooling
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Dashboard

    XUV 7XO: AX7 Luxury aka AX7L (In Addition to AX7)

    • R19 diamond-cut alloys
    • Front and rear leatherette door trims
    • Multi-zone ambient lights
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    • Six-way powered front passenger seat
    • Four-way powered boss mode
    • Ventilated rear seats
    • Retractable rear-seat sunblinds
    • Rear wireless charger with active cooling
    • Front and rear seat pads
    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The XUV 7XO will be subjected to a two-phase delivery system, with the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L set for 14 January, while the AX, AX3, and AX5 variants have been set for an April 2026 timeline.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Gallery

