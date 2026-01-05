Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 13.66 Lakh

Bookings open for Rs. 21,000 from 14 January

Available with petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra has launched the new XUV 7XO SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs. 13.66 lakh for petrol range and Rs. 14.96 lakh for the diesel range (Introductory ex-showroom for first 40,000 buyers). The model, essentially a mid-life facelift of the XUV700, gets a revised exterior design, refreshed interiors, and new features.

Design highlights of the 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO include a new grille, redesigned headlamps with a projector setup, reworked front and rear bumpers, LED taillights borrowed from the XEV 9S, and a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the fully loaded AX7L variant of the XUV 7XO is equipped with a new Lumina and chestnut brown interior interior theme, new two-spoke steering wheel, three screens on the dashboard, optional rear screens, Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, electric boss mode for the front passenger seat, and rear sun blinds. Elsewhere, it gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX connected car technology and ADAS. On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme and a five-star BNCAP crash test rating.

Powering the Mahindra XUV 7XO are the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, both paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The petrol motor generates 197bhp and 380Nm, while the diesel mill belts out 182bhp and 450Nm. There are six variants to choose from, namely AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L across four powertrain options. .

Mahindra XUV7XO Ex Showroom Prices

Variant Seater Petrol Diesel Petrol(P)/Diesel(D) MT MT AT Exclusive AX 7 STR Rs.13.66 Lakh Rs.14.96 Lakh NA AX3 7 STR Rs.16.02 Lakh* Rs.16.49 Lakh* NA AX5 7 STR Rs.17.52 Lakh* Rs.17.99 Lakh* NA AX7 7 STR Rs.18.48 Lakh* Rs.18.95 Lakh*^ NA 6 STR NA NA NA AX7T 7 STR NA Rs.20.99 Lakh*^ P – Rs.21.97 Lakh 6 STR NA Rs.21.39 Lakh* P – Rs.22.16 Lakh AX7L 7 STR NA Rs.22.47 Lakh*^ P - Rs.23.45 Lakh 6 STR NA NA P – Rs.23.64 Lakh D - Rs.24.11 Lakh

*Automatic transmission available at an additional Rs. 1.45 Lakh

^All Wheel Drive Variant available at an additional cost of Rs. 2.45 Lakh