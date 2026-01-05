Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India; Important Dates To Remember

Introductory Price of Rs. 13.66 Lakh

Available with Both Petrol and Diesel Power

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13.66 lakh (introductory ex-showroom for first 40,000 buyers). This is the mid-life update for the XUV700 and is being offered in six trims across five powertrain options.

The 7XO receives an upgraded exterior design, updated interiors, and, most importantly, a significantly enhanced feature list, comparable to what is offered with its electric sibling, the XEV 9s. Along with the prices (Rs. 13.66 lakh to Rs. 24.11 lakh), Mahindra also made a few important announcements regarding the XUV's market timeline.

First up, test drives will begin from 8 January, whilst bookings will open from 14 January. Those who pre-booked the car in the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L will be able to take deliveries from 14 January. Those booking the AX, AX3, and AX5 will take deliveries starting April 2026. Mahindra is also offering AWD, and it is only available with the diesel engine in the seven-seat versions of the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L variants. They cost an additional Rs. 2.45 lakh over the price of the standard variant.