CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India; Important Dates To Remember

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    16,124 Views
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India; Important Dates To Remember
    • Introductory Price of Rs. 13.66 Lakh
    • Available with Both Petrol and Diesel Power

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13.66 lakh (introductory ex-showroom for first 40,000 buyers). This is the mid-life update for the XUV700 and is being offered in six trims across five powertrain options.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 7XO receives an upgraded exterior design, updated interiors, and, most importantly, a significantly enhanced feature list, comparable to what is offered with its electric sibling, the XEV 9s. Along with the prices (Rs. 13.66 lakh to Rs. 24.11 lakh), Mahindra also made a few important announcements regarding the XUV's market timeline.

    Interior Dashboard

    First up, test drives will begin from 8 January, whilst bookings will open from 14 January. Those who pre-booked the car in the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L will be able to take deliveries from 14 January. Those booking the AX, AX3, and AX5 will take deliveries starting April 2026. Mahindra is also offering AWD, and it is only available with the diesel engine in the seven-seat versions of the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L variants. They cost an additional Rs. 2.45 lakh over the price of the standard variant.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Exclusive: Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked with Immediate Effect
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 13.66 Lakh

    Related News

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Starts Reaching Showrooms

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Starts Reaching Showrooms

    By Haji Chakralwale

    10 Jan 2026

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Colour Options Listed

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Colour Options Listed

    By Haji Chakralwale

    07 Jan 2026

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Variant Detailed

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Variant Detailed

    By Haji Chakralwale

    06 Jan 2026

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    13th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 58.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 15.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Gravite
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Nissan Gravite

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast Limo Green
    Vinfast Limo Green

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.18 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.54 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.09 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India; Important Dates To Remember