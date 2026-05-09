Mahindra XUV 7XO Ground Reality -Sales, Waiting Period, Discounts

The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to witness strong demand across dealerships, emerging as one of the brand’s fastest-selling SUVs alongside the Scorpio range. During our recent visit to a Mahindra showroom to understand the on-ground situation, the SUV saw consistent customer interest, with deliveries taking place throughout our time at the outlet.

According to dealership executives, the AX7 Tech variant is currently the highest-selling trim in the XUV 7XO lineup. Dealers are also actively positioning the AX7 as the most value-for-money variant due to its feature set and overall package.

The demand, however, has translated into longer waiting periods for the upper-end trims. Both the AX7 Tech and AX7 L currently command a waiting period of close to two to three months, depending on colour and stock availability.

As for offers, there are no official discounts or cash benefits available on any variant of the XUV 7XO at the moment. Dealers, however, indicated that customers can negotiate for better value on insurance packages. Buyers are also being pitched accessory packages worth around Rs. 40,000, although these remain optional and can be customised or negotiated based on preference.

Interestingly, dealership sources also claimed that production of the AX5 variant is yet to commence fully. While this is yet to be officially confirmed by Mahindra, it could explain the limited availability of certain mid-spec trims.

On the flip side, the Mahindra XEV 9S, is also said to be gaining momentum in terms of sales. During our visit alone, two units each of the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S were delivered to customers, indicating healthy showroom activity for both ICE and EV offerings from the brand.

That said, this information is purely based on our dealership visit and interaction experience, and the waiting period, availability, discounts, and sales trends may vary depending on the city, dealership, and stock situation.