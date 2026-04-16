CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Manual Real World Mileage Tested

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    40,089 Views
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Manual Real World Mileage Tested
    • Top-spec AX7L variant tested
    • Powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine

    With diesel variants accounting for a significant share of demand for the Mahindra XUV 7XO, we put the diesel-manual version through our standard real-world fuel efficiency tests to evaluate its performance in everyday conditions.

    Specifications and Test Conditions

    The XUV 7XO diesel is powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged engine that produces 182bhp and 420Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also offers multiple drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom, with our test conducted in the default Zap mode.

    For consistency, the air conditioning was set to 22 degrees, fan speed at level 3 to 4, and features such as idle start/stop, infotainment, and seat ventilation were used as they would be in regular driving conditions.

    Real-world Fuel Efficiency

    City

    Highway

    Real-World

    11.12kmpl

    20.4kmpl

    MID

    11.9kmpl

    19.9kmpl

    Distance Covered

    93.2km

    79.5km

    Fuel Consumed

    8.38 litres

    3.88 litres

    Weight

    1850kg

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Front View

    The city test was conducted over a 93.2km loop in Navi Mumbai, covering typical urban traffic during the day, with outside temperatures nearing 40 degrees. At the end of the cycle, the SUV returned a real-world efficiency of 11.12kmpl, while the MID displayed a slightly higher 11.9kmpl.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Front View

    For the highway run, the XUV 7XO was driven over a 79.5km stretch on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, maintaining speeds of up to 95kmph. With temperatures around 35 degrees, the SUV delivered a strong 20.4kmpl, closely matching the MID reading of 19.9kmpl.

    Observations

    The diesel-manual XUV 7XO demonstrates impressive efficiency on the highway, making it well-suited for long-distance usage. In the city, the mileage remains reasonable for an SUV of this size and weight (1,850kg), although it will vary depending on traffic conditions. Overall, the diesel powertrain strikes a good balance between performance and efficiency, particularly for buyers with higher highway usage.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Creta Summer Edition: Why Hyundai Needs A Special Edition of its Bestseller
     Next 
    Tata Sierra Official Mileage Figures Revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.31 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.08 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Manual Real World Mileage Tested