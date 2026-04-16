Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Manual Real World Mileage Tested

Top-spec AX7L variant tested

Powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine

With diesel variants accounting for a significant share of demand for the Mahindra XUV 7XO, we put the diesel-manual version through our standard real-world fuel efficiency tests to evaluate its performance in everyday conditions.

Specifications and Test Conditions

The XUV 7XO diesel is powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged engine that produces 182bhp and 420Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also offers multiple drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom, with our test conducted in the default Zap mode.

For consistency, the air conditioning was set to 22 degrees, fan speed at level 3 to 4, and features such as idle start/stop, infotainment, and seat ventilation were used as they would be in regular driving conditions.

Real-world Fuel Efficiency

City Highway Real-World 11.12kmpl 20.4kmpl MID 11.9kmpl 19.9kmpl Distance Covered 93.2km 79.5km Fuel Consumed 8.38 litres 3.88 litres Weight 1850kg

The city test was conducted over a 93.2km loop in Navi Mumbai, covering typical urban traffic during the day, with outside temperatures nearing 40 degrees. At the end of the cycle, the SUV returned a real-world efficiency of 11.12kmpl, while the MID displayed a slightly higher 11.9kmpl.

For the highway run, the XUV 7XO was driven over a 79.5km stretch on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, maintaining speeds of up to 95kmph. With temperatures around 35 degrees, the SUV delivered a strong 20.4kmpl, closely matching the MID reading of 19.9kmpl.

Observations

The diesel-manual XUV 7XO demonstrates impressive efficiency on the highway, making it well-suited for long-distance usage. In the city, the mileage remains reasonable for an SUV of this size and weight (1,850kg), although it will vary depending on traffic conditions. Overall, the diesel powertrain strikes a good balance between performance and efficiency, particularly for buyers with higher highway usage.