Mahindra XUV 7XO Dealer Dispatch Unit Spied

Bookings are currently underway

Prices to be announced in the coming weeks

Mahindra is set to announce the prices of the next iteration of the XUV700, the XUV 7XO, in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, a dealer dispatch unit of the SUV has been spied, confirming that the launch is imminent.

As seen in the images, the SUV is covered in a protective white wrap, which is typically used on vehicles being dispatched to dealerships. Despite the covering, several design updates are evident, including a new set of headlamps, a completely revised bumper with a new grille, sleeker DRLs, new 19-inch alloy wheels, updated interior trim, and a revised set of tail-lamps.

Mahindra has already revealed some of the key features of the XUV 7XO. These include a triple-screen dashboard layout, an updated 360-degree camera system, a Harman Kardon audio system, an electrically adjustable co-driver seat with boss mode, and updated dual-tone seat upholstery.

In terms of specifications, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the XUV700. Once launched, the new XUV 7XO will rival SUVs such as the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.