Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Variant Detailed

Prices start at Rs. 13.66 lakh

Triple-screen setup offered from the base variant

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has arrived as a replacement for the outgoing XUV700, with prices starting at Rs. 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV not only looks more modern but also packs in additional features, with even the base variant benefiting from a large portion of the equipment list.

The entry-level AX variant is available in a seven-seater configuration and is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, paired exclusively with a manual gearbox. It is also worth noting that the XUV 7XO is now offered only in six- and seven-seat layouts.

In terms of features, the base AX variant of the XUV 7XO comes equipped with a triple-screen dashboard layout as standard, six speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Type-C charging ports, cruise control, third-row AC vents, ESC, and six airbags.

Additional features include LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, drive modes, traction control, hill-hold and hill-descent control, and a push start-stop button.

With a price tag of Rs. 13.66 lakh, the base AX variant appears to offer strong value on paper for customers looking to enter the brand at a more accessible price point, while still getting a generous set of features as standard.