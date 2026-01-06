CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Variant Detailed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    122,538 Views
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Variant Detailed
    • Prices start at Rs. 13.66 lakh
    • Triple-screen setup offered from the base variant

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO has arrived as a replacement for the outgoing XUV700, with prices starting at Rs. 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV not only looks more modern but also packs in additional features, with even the base variant benefiting from a large portion of the equipment list.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Left Side View

    The entry-level AX variant is available in a seven-seater configuration and is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, paired exclusively with a manual gearbox. It is also worth noting that the XUV 7XO is now offered only in six- and seven-seat layouts.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Dashboard

    In terms of features, the base AX variant of the XUV 7XO comes equipped with a triple-screen dashboard layout as standard, six speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Type-C charging ports, cruise control, third-row AC vents, ESC, and six airbags.

    Additional features include LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, drive modes, traction control, hill-hold and hill-descent control, and a push start-stop button.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Left Rear Three Quarter

    With a price tag of Rs. 13.66 lakh, the base AX variant appears to offer strong value on paper for customers looking to enter the brand at a more accessible price point, while still getting a generous set of features as standard.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Why the Tata Punch Facelift Could be a Segment Disruptor
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Features Listed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    13th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 58.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 15.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Gravite
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Nissan Gravite

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast Limo Green
    Vinfast Limo Green

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.18 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.54 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.09 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Variant Detailed