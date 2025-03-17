Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Top Highlights

Introduction

Hot on the heels of the Scorpio-N Carbon Black, Mahindra has launched the XUV700 Ebony Edition, and has priced it at Rs. 19.64 lakh. As the name suggests, it is a blacked-out version of the car, with changes inside-out. This is very similar to what has been launched for markets in Australia and New Zealand, where the car has been called the Black Edition.

Exterior Changes

The car has a full-black paint scheme and R18 black wheels on the outside. All chrome elements have been blacked-out, with only the skid plate getting a silver tone.

Interior Changes and Feature List

It is a similar story inside, with the whole cabin now in black as opposed to the white interior, which the standard car has had since the beginning. It is available in the AX7 and AX7L guise, but only with FWD. The AX7 variant gets features like Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, powered driver’s seat with memory function, rain sensing wipers, and dual-zone climate control. The AX7L variant, in addition to the features of the AX7, gets a blind spot monitor, 360 camera, knee airbags, wireless charger, and ventilated seats.

Powertrains

This XUV700 Ebony Edition is being offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The former is a 2.0-litre unit producing 197bhp and 380Nm, while the latter is a 2.2-litre unit, producing 182bhp and 420Nm. Both engines are offered with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

Joining the Club

Mahindra joins a black/dark club of cars. This list includes Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Renault, Honda, Maruti, and of course Mahindra itself. The Ebony Editions are priced Rs. 15000 higher over their standard counterparts.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition prices (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7 petrol MT- Rs. 19.64 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7 petrol AT - Rs. 21.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7L petrol AT- Rs. 23.34 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7 diesel MT - Rs. 20.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7 diesel AT- Rs. 21.79 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7L diesel MT- Rs. 22.39 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition AX7L diesel AT- Rs. 24.14 lakh