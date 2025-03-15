CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Base Variant Remains in Highest Demand

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Base Variant Remains in Highest Demand
    • Highest demand for entry-level petrol offering
    • Offered in nine variants

    We have got our hands on the updated waiting period of the XUV 3XO, the sub-four-metre SUV offering from the Mahindra stable. Rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger, it has a waiting period of up to one year.

    Front View

    As of March 2025, the MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO has a waiting period of up to 52 weeks. Similarly, The MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, and the MX3 Pro variants command a wait of up to 10 weeks.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Next up is the AX5 variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, for which interested customers will have to wait for up to eight weeks. All other variants of the model have a uniform waiting period of up to two weeks each.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
