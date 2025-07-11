Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Variants Explained

Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced a new REVX range in the XUV 3XO lineup, with prices starting at Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering has already started arriving at local dealership facilities, details of which are live on our website.
The XUV 3XO REVX range is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the turbo and TGDi turbo guise. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available as an option for the more powerful engine.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX is offered in five colours – Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, and Galaxy Grey. Customers can choose from three variants, including REVX M, REVX M (O), and REVX A. The following are its variant-wise features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M
Black leatherette seats
16-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers
Rear armrest with cup holders
Height-adjustable driver seat
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Remote keyless entry
Bi-halogen projector headlamps
LED DRLs, turn indicators, and tail lights
Six airbags
ESC
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Engine start-stop button
Front armrest with storage function
60:40 split rear seats
Rear AC vents
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O)
Single-pane electric sunroof
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A
Panoramic sunroof
16-inch alloy wheels painted in black
Cruise control
Wireless charger
Bi-LED projector headlamps
10.25-inch fully digital colour driver’s display
Dual-zone climate control
AdrenoX technology
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Reverse parking camera
TPMS
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Rear wiper and washer
Rear defogger
Six speakers
Roof rails
Rear spoiler