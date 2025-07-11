CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Variants Explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Variants Explained

    Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced a new REVX range in the XUV 3XO lineup, with prices starting at Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering has already started arriving at local dealership facilities, details of which are live on our website.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Front Three Quarter

    The XUV 3XO REVX range is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the turbo and TGDi turbo guise. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available as an option for the more powerful engine.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX is offered in five colours – Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, and Galaxy Grey. Customers can choose from three variants, including REVX M, REVX M (O), and REVX A. The following are its variant-wise features.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M

    Black leatherette seats

    16-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Remote keyless entry

    Bi-halogen projector headlamps

    LED DRLs, turn indicators, and tail lights

    Six airbags

    ESC

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Engine start-stop button

    Front armrest with storage function

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear AC vents

    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O)

    Single-pane electric sunroof

    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A

    Panoramic sunroof

    16-inch alloy wheels painted in black

    Cruise control

    Wireless charger

    Bi-LED projector headlamps

    10.25-inch fully digital colour driver’s display

    Dual-zone climate control

    AdrenoX technology

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Reverse parking camera

    TPMS

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Six speakers

    Roof rails

    Rear spoiler

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

