Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Variants Explained

Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced a new REVX range in the XUV 3XO lineup, with prices starting at Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering has already started arriving at local dealership facilities, details of which are live on our website.

The XUV 3XO REVX range is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the turbo and TGDi turbo guise. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available as an option for the more powerful engine.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX is offered in five colours – Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, and Galaxy Grey. Customers can choose from three variants, including REVX M, REVX M (O), and REVX A. The following are its variant-wise features.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M

Black leatherette seats

16-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers

Rear armrest with cup holders

Height-adjustable driver seat

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Remote keyless entry

Bi-halogen projector headlamps

LED DRLs, turn indicators, and tail lights

Six airbags

ESC

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Engine start-stop button

Front armrest with storage function

60:40 split rear seats

Rear AC vents

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O)

Single-pane electric sunroof

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A

Panoramic sunroof

16-inch alloy wheels painted in black

Cruise control

Wireless charger

Bi-LED projector headlamps

10.25-inch fully digital colour driver’s display

Dual-zone climate control

AdrenoX technology

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Reverse parking camera

TPMS

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Six speakers

Roof rails

Rear spoiler