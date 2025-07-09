Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Now in Pictures

New variants, not a special edition

Fills in the gap between existing variants

Mahindra has recently launched a new variant of the XUV 3XO called the REVX. The carmaker has also announced the pricing of these variants that start at Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has already begun arriving at dealerships. Let's take a look at the pictures of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX, which gets a few cosmetic changes and equipment from higher variants.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Picture Gallery

The most notable change up front is the body-coloured front fascia for the grille. It replaces the piano black panel that is offered on the standard version.

As a result, the REVX further enhances the dual-tone colour scheme in which it will be offered. It features a black roof and black ORVMs.

Depending on the variant, the REVX will be offered with 16-inch blacked-out wheels. The design pattern remains the same as the standard variants.

It also gets REVX badges on the C-pillars and the boot lid. Other equipment includes LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, black roof rails, and black cladding all around.

Inside, the XUV 3XO REVX boasts a sporty two-tone interior with black and beige colours. It gets leatherette seat upholstery with contrast stitching and aluminium pedals.

This compact SUV is available in higher REVX A variants that are equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain

Mechanically, the XUV 3XO REVX is identical to the standard version. However, it is offered only with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.