    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    41,493 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Now in Pictures
    • New variants, not a special edition
    • Fills in the gap between existing variants
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra has recently launched a new variant of the XUV 3XO called the REVX. The carmaker has also announced the pricing of these variants that start at Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has already begun arriving at dealerships. Let's take a look at the pictures of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX, which gets a few cosmetic changes and equipment from higher variants.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View

    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Picture Gallery

    The most notable change up front is the body-coloured front fascia for the grille. It replaces the piano black panel that is offered on the standard version.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    As a result, the REVX further enhances the dual-tone colour scheme in which it will be offered. It features a black roof and black ORVMs.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Wheel

    Depending on the variant, the REVX will be offered with 16-inch blacked-out wheels. The design pattern remains the same as the standard variants.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille

    It also gets REVX badges on the C-pillars and the boot lid. Other equipment includes LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, black roof rails, and black cladding all around.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Side Badge

    Inside, the XUV 3XO REVX boasts a sporty two-tone interior with black and beige colours. It gets leatherette seat upholstery with contrast stitching and aluminium pedals.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Row Seats

    This compact SUV is available in higher REVX A variants that are equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    Powertrain

    Mechanically, the XUV 3XO REVX is identical to the standard version. However, it is offered only with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.35 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.82 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.08 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.33 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.07 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.66 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.28 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.10 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Scorpio N gets ADAS + Upcoming Mahindra SUVs in 2025 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Scorpio N gets ADAS + Upcoming Mahindra SUVs in 2025 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team08 Jul 2025
    38589 Views
    320 Likes
