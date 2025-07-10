Mahindra XUV 3XO New REVX Variant Reaches Dealer Yards

- Priced from Rs. 8.94 lakh
- Available only with petrol engines
Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced new variants in the XUV 3XO range. Called the REVX range, it is priced from Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This fresh offering has now begun arriving at local dealer yards. We have detailed the trim-wise prices of the REVX range, and you can read about it on our website.
As seen in the images, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX variant is painted in a shade of Everest White, which is one of the five colours on offer. This REVX A trim boasts a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the 1.2-litre (non-TGDi) turbo petrol engine is also available, but only gets a six-speed manual transmission.
The new REVX variant in the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in three trims, namely REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A. The top-spec offering, as seen here, boasts a new dual-tone black and white interior theme, panoramic sunroof, 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, bi-LED projector headlamps, dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear wiper and washer, and a rear defogger among others.