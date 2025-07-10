Mahindra XUV 3XO New REVX Variant Reaches Dealer Yards

Priced from Rs. 8.94 lakh

Available only with petrol engines

Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced new variants in the XUV 3XO range. Called the REVX range, it is priced from Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This fresh offering has now begun arriving at local dealer yards. We have detailed the trim-wise prices of the REVX range, and you can read about it on our website.

As seen in the images, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX variant is painted in a shade of Everest White, which is one of the five colours on offer. This REVX A trim boasts a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the 1.2-litre (non-TGDi) turbo petrol engine is also available, but only gets a six-speed manual transmission.

The new REVX variant in the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in three trims, namely REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A. The top-spec offering, as seen here, boasts a new dual-tone black and white interior theme, panoramic sunroof, 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, bi-LED projector headlamps, dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear wiper and washer, and a rear defogger among others.

