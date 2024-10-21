Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted again; new details confirmed

Will be the successor to the XUV400

Ahead of its launch expected to take place next year, fresh spy shots of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV have surfaced on the web. These images reveal a few key details of the upcoming EV’s exterior design and interior along with the features.

As seen in the images, the new XUV 3XO EV test mule is partially camouflaged, most of which is concentrated on the fascia, front fenders, and the rear bumper. Compared to the ICE versions, it is likely to get a fresh set of bumpers, tweaked fenders, reworked headlamps, and a charging port on the front right-hand side fender. The model runs on new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will take the interior design and feature set of the outgoing XUV400, and will get an additional set of copper inserts. These inserts are also visible on the car’s roof. There will be a dual-tone black and white interior upholstery theme along with a freestanding touchscreen unit, rotary dials for the AC controls, steering-mounted controls, and a wireless mobile charger. Notably, the gear lever from the XUV400 will be carried over to the refreshed EV.

The Mahindra XUV400 is offered with 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh units paired with a single electric motor each. The claimed range of these versions stands at 375km and 456km, respectively, and are expected to be carried over unchanged. Once launched, the XUV 3X0 EV will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV.

