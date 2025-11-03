Mahindra XEV 9S Teased – Seven-seater Electric SUV

Global debut on 27 November 2025

Part of Mahindra’s Born Electric SUV family

Mahindra has dropped a new teaser of its upcoming electric SUV, the XEV 9S. Set to make its global debut on 27 November, the XEV 9S will be positioned as a flagship three-row electric SUV under the brand’s Born Electric (BE) line-up.

From the teaser, the XEV 9S showcases a bold and futuristic silhouette with a wide LED light bar running across the front fascia. The SUV’s profile hints at a long wheelbase and muscular proportions, confirming its three-row layout. The illuminated Mahindra Twin Peaks logo and signature LED elements lend it a premium and modern identity.

The XEV 9S is expected to be based on Mahindra’s new INGLO modular EV platform, which supports advanced battery technology and fast charging. It is likely to offer dual-motor all-wheel-drive options along with ADAS features and a high-tech digital cockpit. Once launched, the XEV 9S will sit above the upcoming BE.05 and BE.07 SUVs in Mahindra’s electric portfolio, making it the brand’s most premium EV offering yet.